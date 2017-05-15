Regional cooperation sought to create...

Regional cooperation sought to create more affordable housing

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Washington Post

Arlington Board chair Jay Fisette speaks during a 2015 tour of the newly built offices and homeless shelter of the Arlington Street People's Assistance Network. Fisette participated in two programs Monday focused on the regionwide need for affordable housing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nancy Pelosi 20 min Bert Prillman 1
Update from My Personal Journal/Correspondence ... 1 hr Patricia_McGurk 1
President Trump 23 hr Citizen 1
News paper reporters cannot be trusted 23 hr Citizens 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria May 13 Simran 73
Nelson Message May 13 Bye Bye Birdie 1
I Don't Say But It Isn't Me May 13 Big Nelly 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Arlington County was issued at May 16 at 4:45PM EDT

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,981 • Total comments across all topics: 281,077,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC