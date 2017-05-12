Queen's Theatre Hornchurch Announces ...

Queen's Theatre Hornchurch Announces Autumn Season

The Queen's Theatre Hornchurch has today announced its new autumn programme will feature an unbeatable triptych of fresh perspectives on farce, comedy and thriller. A British premiere of Ken Ludwig's furiously paced farce, A Fox On The Fairway, runs from 25 August - 16 September.

