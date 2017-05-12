Queen's Theatre Hornchurch Announces Autumn Season
The Queen's Theatre Hornchurch has today announced its new autumn programme will feature an unbeatable triptych of fresh perspectives on farce, comedy and thriller. A British premiere of Ken Ludwig's furiously paced farce, A Fox On The Fairway, runs from 25 August - 16 September.
