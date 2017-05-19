Public Schedule: Public Schedule: May 19, 2017

Under Secretary Shannon attends a working breakfast with Vice President Mike Pence and Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, in Washington, D.C. 11:00 a.m. Under Secretary Shannon delivers opening remarks at the European Union Ambassadors' Regional Meeting, at the Delegation of the European Union, in Washington, D.C. 1:00 p.m. Under Secretary Shannon delivers remarks at a ceremony dedicating the Foreign Service Institute's Atrium to former Foreign Service Institute Director Brandon H. Grove Jr., at the Foreign Service Institute, in Arlington, Virginia. 2:30 p.m. Under Secretary Shannon meets with German Ministry of Foreign Affairs Political Director Andreas Michaelis, at the Department of State.

