Point-in-Time Homelessness Count Up in Arlington
The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments has released its 2017 report on homelessness for the region, showing a nine percent decline in homelessness. While Arlington has shown a significant decrease in numbers since 2013, it saw a slight rise in 2017.
