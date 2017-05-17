PBS LearningMedia and Stand Up To Cancer announce 2017 Class of Emperor Science Awards
ARLINGTON, VA; May 17, 2017 - One hundred high school students from 29 states have been named winners in the second year of PBS LearningMedia's and Stand Up To Cancer's Emperor Science Award program. The Emperor Science Award program is an initiative designed to encourage high school students to explore careers in science, specifically cancer research and care, through a unique mentoring opportunity.
