Parks in D.C. and Arlington lose ground to West Coast in ranking, report says

16 hrs ago

The District and Arlington boast some of the nation's top and most-accessible park systems, but they lost a bit of ground over the past year, according to an annual report released Wednesday. The Trust for Public Land - a nonprofit group that advocates for parks in neighborhoods across the nation - looked at park systems in the nation's 100 largest cities and determined that Washington, D.C., and Arlington have the fourth- and sixth-best park systems, respectively.

