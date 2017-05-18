Paradigm pitches 400 apartments and a...

Paradigm pitches 400 apartments and a hotel for Eisenhower East

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Business Journal

Paradigm Development Co.' s plans for Eisenhower East are taking shape with a 25-story residential building a 10-story hotel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Divert foreign aid Wed Bert Wytheville 1
Elijah Cummings Wed John Doe CITIZEN 1
Nancy Pelosi Wed Bert Prillman 1
Update from My Personal Journal/Correspondence ... Wed Patricia_McGurk 1
President Trump May 16 Citizen 1
News paper reporters cannot be trusted May 16 Citizens 1
Nelson Message May 13 Bye Bye Birdie 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Afghanistan
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,495 • Total comments across all topics: 281,122,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC