Odds & Ends: Cynthia Erivo One Win Aw...

Odds & Ends: Cynthia Erivo One Win Away from an EGOT, Jenn Colella to Lead Master Class & More

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Broadway

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today and this weekend. Cynthia Erivo One Win Away from an EGOT Cynthia Erivo has added another accolade to her growing list of achievements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broadway.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Does Trump have us all fooled with his anti-Isl... 3 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 18
Maxine Waters is a kook @ liar Mon Gilbert Moore 2
Maxine Waters Mon Gilbert Moore 1
Elijah Cummings needs to face ethics committee. Mon Truby 1
Investigate Elijah Cummings savings accounts an... Apr 27 Bill 1
Bovine Apr 25 Me Not Lying Joey 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Apr 25 StephanieGuzman 71
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,027 • Total comments across all topics: 280,741,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC