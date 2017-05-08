Net Neutrality Supporters Visit FCC Boss Ajit Pai's Neighbors -
Net neutrality activists last weekend visited the Arlington, Virginia neighbors of FCC boss Ajit Pai, taking some time to educate them about the agency's looming assault on net neutrality . Last Sunday, protesters from the Protect Our Internet campaign went house to house, meeting and greeting Pai's neighbors to talk about net neutrality -- or hanging door hangers on their front doors informing them about what Pai's been up to.
