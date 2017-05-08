Net Neutrality Supporters Visit FCC Boss Ajit Pai's Neighbors

Net neutrality activists last weekend visited the Arlington, Virginia neighbors of FCC boss Ajit Pai, taking some time to educate them about the agency's looming assault on net neutrality . Last Sunday, protesters from the Protect Our Internet campaign went house to house, meeting and greeting Pai's neighbors to talk about net neutrality -- or hanging door hangers on their front doors informing them about what Pai's been up to.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broadbandreports.