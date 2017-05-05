Navy students

Navy students

Friday May 5 Read more: Government Computer News

Just as IT managers use diagnostic sensors and data analytics to monitor the performance of their systems, the Defense Advanced Projects and Research Agency wants to keep tabs on the health of the human warfighter to ensure readiness, identify weaknesses early and avert mission compromises. Currently, understanding and assessing the readiness of the warfighter is complex, intrusive, done relatively infrequently, and relies heavily on self-reporting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Government Computer News.

