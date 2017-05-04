NAMA elects new vice-chairman

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, U.S. The North American Millers' Association announced that Robert Harper, president, Hopkinsville Milling Co., has been elected vice-chairman of the NAMA board of directors, fulfilling the 2016-18 term, vacated by D. Wade Ellis, formerly of Bunge Milling. "I am pleased to announce the election of Robert Harper as NAMA vice chairman," said Jim McCarthy, president and chief executive officer of NAMA.

