Morning Notes

World of Beer Gets Rebranded - The Ballston location of World of Beer is no longer part of the chain and has instead been rebranded as "Crafthouse." The restaurant - along with former WoB locations in Fairfax and Reston - is now offering a full menu of American craft fare and a drink menu that includes local beers, bourbons, whiskey, wine and other spirits.

