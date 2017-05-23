Morning Notes

Morning Notes

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: ARLnow.com

Fourth High School Option Floated - Arlington Public Schools Superintendent Patrick Murphy has added a fourth option for adding additional high school seats to the three finalists announced last month. Murphy said the existing Arlington Education Center near Washington-Lee could be used to house 600 students while adding another 700 seats in an expansion of the Arlington Career Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ARLnow.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fly with safety 8 hr FAA 1
News Trump Nominates Callista Gingrich As Envoy Toa Mon Geezer 12
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Mon grace s 75
Students walk out on Vice President Mon Jim Biggs 2
John Mcain May 21 patriot 1
News Does Trump have us all fooled with his anti-Isl... May 20 Cabbage 24
Divert foreign aid May 17 Bert Wytheville 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,632 • Total comments across all topics: 281,231,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC