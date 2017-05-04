Modus Hotels Management
Modus Hotels is a Washington, D.C. Lifestyle Hotel Group that develops, owns and operates a portfolio of hotels and restaurants in various cities. Designed for the independent-minded traveler, each hotel in the collection offers a unique experience for those seeking an alternative to the predictability of an ordinary hotel.
