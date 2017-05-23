Missouri passes Slow Down to get Arou...

Missouri passes Slow Down to get Around legislation

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Recycling Today

The Missouri General Assembly approved legislation May 19, 2017, that is designed to protect workers in the waste and recycling industry on the state's roadways, making it the 16th state to pass such legislation, commonly referred to as Slow Down to Get Around . The Missouri Chapter of the National Waste and Recycling Association , Arlington, Virginia, worked with key stakeholders to develop this legislation and achieve its support in the Missouri legislature, according to a news release from the NWRA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
brother sister sex (Dec '11) 8 hr Non ya 13
Fly with safety 22 hr FAA 1
News Trump Nominates Callista Gingrich As Envoy Toa Mon Geezer 12
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Mon grace s 75
Students walk out on Vice President Mon Jim Biggs 2
John Mcain May 21 patriot 1
News Does Trump have us all fooled with his anti-Isl... May 20 Cabbage 24
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,146 • Total comments across all topics: 281,245,429

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC