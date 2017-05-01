Military sexual assaults down, report...

Military sexual assaults down, reporting of incidents up, survey finds

The Pentagon, the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense is seen from the air in Arlington, Va., Jan. 24, 2017. The Pentagon 's latest survey of sexual assault in the military estimates that the number of sexual assaults decreased to 14,900 in 2016, down from the 20,300 measured in the last survey conducted in 2014.

