Meet the pilots and crew who (purpose...

Meet the pilots and crew who (purposely) fly into hurricanes in the name of science

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: The Washington Post

Josh Sanchez, a flight engineer, makes adjustments on the weather-monitoring aircraft that bears decal stickers naming each hurricane the plane has tracked, at Reagan National Airport on Tuesday in Arlington, Va. Flying into the eye of a hurricane is not for the faint of heart, but it's exactly what the crew of the P-3 Hurricane Hunters do on a regular basis during summer and fall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Sat Simran 73
Nelson Message Sat Bye Bye Birdie 1
I Don't Say But It Isn't Me Sat Big Nelly 1
W/H press briefings Fri George Washington 1
Does anyone know where in McLean James Comey lives May 11 fayegordon 1
Bovine May 10 Bert 4
Foreign Aid May 10 Bert 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,898 • Total comments across all topics: 281,032,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC