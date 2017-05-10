Media Alert: Arlington County, NVTA O...

Media Alert: Arlington County, NVTA Officials to Celebrate Completion ...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Arlington Journal

Arlington County Board Chair and Northern Virginia Transportation Authority member Jay Fisette and NVTA Chairman Martin E. Nohe, along with other county officials and representatives from the NVTA, will celebrate the completion of the Crystal City Multimodal Center on Thursday, May 18 at a ceremony outside the Crystal City Metrorail Station. The ceremony will highlight improvements to expand bus capacity around the Crystal City Metrorail Station, one of the most highly used Metro stations in Arlington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arlington Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anyone know where in McLean James Comey lives 16 hr fayegordon 1
Bovine Wed Bert 4
Foreign Aid Wed Bert 1
Funding Health Care Wed Pee wee Herman 1
Elizabeth Warren May 6 Reverend Write 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria May 5 Melissa Carol 72
News Does Trump have us all fooled with his anti-Isl... May 3 Patriotic Citizen 20
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,276 • Total comments across all topics: 280,951,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC