Media Alert: Arlington County, NVTA Officials to Celebrate Completion ...
Arlington County Board Chair and Northern Virginia Transportation Authority member Jay Fisette and NVTA Chairman Martin E. Nohe, along with other county officials and representatives from the NVTA, will celebrate the completion of the Crystal City Multimodal Center on Thursday, May 18 at a ceremony outside the Crystal City Metrorail Station. The ceremony will highlight improvements to expand bus capacity around the Crystal City Metrorail Station, one of the most highly used Metro stations in Arlington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arlington Journal.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone know where in McLean James Comey lives
|16 hr
|fayegordon
|1
|Bovine
|Wed
|Bert
|4
|Foreign Aid
|Wed
|Bert
|1
|Funding Health Care
|Wed
|Pee wee Herman
|1
|Elizabeth Warren
|May 6
|Reverend Write
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|May 5
|Melissa Carol
|72
|Does Trump have us all fooled with his anti-Isl...
|May 3
|Patriotic Citizen
|20
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC