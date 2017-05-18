Man proposes to girlfriend at White House Despite chaos and confusion ...
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Divert foreign aid
|Wed
|Bert Wytheville
|1
|Elijah Cummings
|Wed
|John Doe CITIZEN
|1
|Nancy Pelosi
|Wed
|Bert Prillman
|1
|Update from My Personal Journal/Correspondence ...
|Wed
|Patricia_McGurk
|1
|President Trump
|May 16
|Citizen
|1
|News paper reporters cannot be trusted
|May 16
|Citizens
|1
|Nelson Message
|May 13
|Bye Bye Birdie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC