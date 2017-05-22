Man Arrested for Exposing Himself One Block from Police HQ
A man arrested and charged with exposing himself Friday night only had to make a very short trip to jail. The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Police say a 27-year-old Arlington resident exposed his genitals to a woman on the 1400 block of N. Taft Street in Courthouse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ARLnow.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fly with safety
|56 min
|FAA
|1
|Trump Nominates Callista Gingrich As Envoy Toa
|21 hr
|Geezer
|12
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|22 hr
|grace s
|75
|Students walk out on Vice President
|Mon
|Jim Biggs
|2
|John Mcain
|Sun
|patriot
|1
|Does Trump have us all fooled with his anti-Isl...
|May 20
|Cabbage
|24
|Divert foreign aid
|May 17
|Bert Wytheville
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC