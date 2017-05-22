Man Arrested for Exposing Himself One...

Man Arrested for Exposing Himself One Block from Police HQ

A man arrested and charged with exposing himself Friday night only had to make a very short trip to jail. The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Police say a 27-year-old Arlington resident exposed his genitals to a woman on the 1400 block of N. Taft Street in Courthouse.

