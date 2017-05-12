Live updates from Capitals breakdown day as Washingtona s offseason begins

The Washington Capitals' offseason officially gets underway today, with the team gathering together for the final time at Kettler Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. After another bitter finish to another truly promising season, The Post's reporters will be on hand to update you live on what the players and coaches have to say about the all-too-short postseason and a summer that will see major changes to a Capitals roster with only 11 players under contract for next season and a looming expansion draft that will take one player out to the Las Vegas desert.

