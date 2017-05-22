Kennedy-Thompson

Kennedy-Thompson

Saturday May 20 Read more: ParsonsSun.com

Kelly Denise Kennedy and Lt. Cmdr. Bradley Roy Thompson were married in a 5 p.m., double-ring ceremony on April 22 at Mount Ida Farm Event Barn, Scottsville, Virginia.

