Justice Scalia's Son, a Va. Priest, Speaks of His Memory
Father Paul Scalia, a Catholic priest in Arlington, Virginia, speaks about his late father, Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, and his new book. News4's David Culver reports Justice Antonin Scalia's sudden death in February 2016, left the future of our country's highest court uncertain for more than a year.
