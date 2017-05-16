'Green Streets' Project May Be Coming...

'Green Streets' Project May Be Coming To Williamsburg Blvd

19 hrs ago

The Arlington County Board will consider a plan to make a stretch of Williamsburg Blvd a so-called "Green Street" at its meeting Saturday. The section of Williamsburg Blvd, between 33rd Road N. and 35th Street N., would have new trees added as well as two 1,000-square-foot rain gardens in the median.

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Arlington County was issued at May 16 at 4:45PM EDT

Arlington, VA

