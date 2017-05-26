"Flags-In" ceremony held at Arlington National Cemetery in U.S.
A soldier from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment places flags at grave sites during the "Flags-In" ceremony at the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, the United States , on May 25, 2017.
