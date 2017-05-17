Five Guys Tops In-N-Out as Americaa s Favorite Burger Chain
Virginia-based Five Guys unseated the In-N-Out in Harris Poll's annual EquiTrend Study . Five Guys has expanded across the nation, while In-N-Out, which held the title of America's favorite burger chain for the past two years, is concentrated on the West Coast and in the Southwest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Divert foreign aid
|3 hr
|Bert Wytheville
|1
|Elijah Cummings
|5 hr
|John Doe CITIZEN
|1
|Nancy Pelosi
|9 hr
|Bert Prillman
|1
|Update from My Personal Journal/Correspondence ...
|10 hr
|Patricia_McGurk
|1
|President Trump
|Tue
|Citizen
|1
|News paper reporters cannot be trusted
|Tue
|Citizens
|1
|Nelson Message
|May 13
|Bye Bye Birdie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC