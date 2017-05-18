FDAnews Announces - GMP Human Error R...

FDAnews Announces - GMP Human Error Reduction Program, June 29-30, 2017, Arlington, VA

Dr. Ginette Collazo, a 15 year veteran of helping drug/device firms reduce manufacturing errors, leads a workshop to reduce errors & improve quality metrics. FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- GMP Human Error Reduction Program: The Keys to Increased Performance **Presented by FDAnews and Ginette M. Collazo ** June 29-30, 2017 - Arlington, VA www.fdanews.com/humanerrordrugdevice Using a combination of small tweaks to manufacturing systems and subtle improvements in employee training, Ginette Collazo will help attendees cut their error rate in half or even more.

