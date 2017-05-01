Expect To Hear Cannon Fire Near Fort ...

Expect To Hear Cannon Fire Near Fort Myer Tomorrow Morning

9 hrs ago Read more: ARLnow.com

Arlington residents may hear volleys of cannon fire tomorrow morning as a U.S. Army regiment goes through a routine training exercise at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall. From 9 a.m. to noon, the Presidential Salute Battery Guns Platoon of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment - known as The Old Guard - will fire off 168 rounds from a dozen 75mm howitzers.

