Expect To Hear Cannon Fire Near Fort Myer Tomorrow Morning
Arlington residents may hear volleys of cannon fire tomorrow morning as a U.S. Army regiment goes through a routine training exercise at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall. From 9 a.m. to noon, the Presidential Salute Battery Guns Platoon of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment - known as The Old Guard - will fire off 168 rounds from a dozen 75mm howitzers.
