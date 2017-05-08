Despite my plea, Arlington did not en...

Despite my plea, Arlington did not enjoy their meadow, instead they murdered it

Two years ago, the Arlington County Board voted not to build a small connector trail between the W&OD Trail and Carlin Springs Road. They did so at the behest of theBuckingham Community Civic Association, which was concerned with protecting the "meadow" which the trail would replace .

