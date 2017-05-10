DARPA to host Discover DSO Day

DARPA's Defense Sciences Office, which identifies and pursues high-risk, high-payoff research initiatives across a broad spectrum of science and engineering disciplines, will host Discover DSO Day June 15, in Arlington, Va. The event is designed to familiarize potential proposers with the mission, research areas of interest, and business processes pursued by the DSO, a fundamental research office with a history of not only reshaping existing technical fields but also creating entirely new disciplines-and of transforming bold, paradigm-challenging initiatives into game-changing technologies for U.S. national security.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Aerotech News And Review.