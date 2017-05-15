Cult Chef Peter Chang Plants Flagship...

Cult Chef Peter Chang Plants Flagship Restaurant in Bethesda

Two-times James Beard Award finalist and peripatetic chef Peter Chang has theoretically put down roots at Q, the self-described home base of the growing family of restaurants he has sprinkled across the local landscape. Bethesda-based Q, which stands for Qijian, means "flagship" in Chinese, and Chang is treating it accordingly.

