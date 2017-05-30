CTA: U.S. Smartphone Ownership Hits R...

CTA: U.S. Smartphone Ownership Hits Record Levels

Friday May 26 Read more: TV Technology

While the list is largely consistent with 2016's report , CTA identified a few notable changes within its annual top five rankings of most frequently owned tech devices in U.S. households: Televisions: While household ownership remains steady at 96 percent owning at least one TV, the total number of units owned decreased by three percent YOY, reflecting a very slight decrease in the number of TVs in use per household. Smartphones: With smartphones reaching a record level of household penetration , they jumped solidly into second place among the country's most frequently owned tech products; the total number of smartphones owned also increased significantly to 238 million .

