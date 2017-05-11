Crime Report: Knife-Swinging Man Arrested on the Pike
A 25-year-old Arlington man is facing charges after police say he injured another man while swinging a knife at some companions. The incident happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on the 3800 block of Columbia Pike, just down the street from the Burger King.
