Crime Report: Knife-Swinging Man Arrested on the Pike

A 25-year-old Arlington man is facing charges after police say he injured another man while swinging a knife at some companions. The incident happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on the 3800 block of Columbia Pike, just down the street from the Burger King.

