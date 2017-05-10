Couples Divorcing Over Political Disa...

Couples Divorcing Over Political Disagreements

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Family Law Prof Blog

It's not just Republicans and Democrats bickering it out lately. According to a new study and divorce attorneys, couples are also feuding over politics - especially President Trump - with many of them breaking up and even heading to divorce court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Family Law Prof Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bovine 14 hr Bert 4
Foreign Aid 14 hr Bert 1
Funding Health Care 14 hr Pee wee Herman 1
Elizabeth Warren May 6 Reverend Write 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria May 5 Melissa Carol 72
News Does Trump have us all fooled with his anti-Isl... May 3 Patriotic Citizen 20
Health Care May 3 Patriotic Citizen 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,624 • Total comments across all topics: 280,928,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC