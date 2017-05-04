Construction spending increases for second straight month
Construction spending is at record levels for the second straight month in March and is up 4.9 percent for the first three months of year compared to the same period in 2016, despite dipping slightly compared to February, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America in Arlington, Virginia. Association officials said many firms are eager to see details of the president's pending infrastructure plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction & Demolition Recycling.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bovine
|23 hr
|Patriotic Citizen
|2
|Health Care
|23 hr
|Patriotic Citizen
|1
|Maxine Waters is a kook @ liar
|Mon
|Gilbert Moore
|2
|Maxine Waters
|Mon
|Gilbert Moore
|1
|Elijah Cummings needs to face ethics committee.
|Mon
|Truby
|1
|Investigate Elijah Cummings savings accounts an...
|Apr 27
|Bill
|1
|North Korea
|Apr 24
|Marty
|3
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC