Construction spending increases for second straight month

Construction spending is at record levels for the second straight month in March and is up 4.9 percent for the first three months of year compared to the same period in 2016, despite dipping slightly compared to February, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America in Arlington, Virginia. Association officials said many firms are eager to see details of the president's pending infrastructure plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction & Demolition Recycling.