Construction spending increases for s...

Construction spending increases for second straight month

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Construction & Demolition Recycling

Construction spending is at record levels for the second straight month in March and is up 4.9 percent for the first three months of year compared to the same period in 2016, despite dipping slightly compared to February, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America in Arlington, Virginia. Association officials said many firms are eager to see details of the president's pending infrastructure plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction & Demolition Recycling.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bovine 23 hr Patriotic Citizen 2
Health Care 23 hr Patriotic Citizen 1
Maxine Waters is a kook @ liar Mon Gilbert Moore 2
Maxine Waters Mon Gilbert Moore 1
Elijah Cummings needs to face ethics committee. Mon Truby 1
Investigate Elijah Cummings savings accounts an... Apr 27 Bill 1
North Korea Apr 24 Marty 3
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,831 • Total comments across all topics: 280,771,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC