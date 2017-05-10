Construction employment increases on year-over-year basis
Construction employment increased by 5,000 jobs in April to the highest level in more than nine years amid strong demand for new construction services, according to an analysis of new government data by the Associated General Contractors of America , Arlington, Virginia. Association officials cautioned, however, that a shortage of available qualified workers likely limited the number of new jobs added last month.
