Column: Thank you for your service Veteran is grateful to the Honor Flight operation for meaningful trip to Washington, D.C. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2qXUX8f Seventy-two World War II, Korean, and Vietnam veterans are seated in two groups; those in wheelchairs on one side, the rest on the other. We've been issued yellow T-shirts along with IDs indicating our branch of service and the war we were involved in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.