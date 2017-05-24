Column: Thank you for your service
Column: Thank you for your service Veteran is grateful to the Honor Flight operation for meaningful trip to Washington, D.C. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2qXUX8f Seventy-two World War II, Korean, and Vietnam veterans are seated in two groups; those in wheelchairs on one side, the rest on the other. We've been issued yellow T-shirts along with IDs indicating our branch of service and the war we were involved in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|brother sister sex (Dec '11)
|Wed
|Non ya
|13
|Fly with safety
|May 23
|FAA
|1
|Trump Nominates Callista Gingrich As Envoy Toa
|May 22
|Geezer
|12
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|May 22
|grace s
|75
|Students walk out on Vice President
|May 22
|Jim Biggs
|2
|John Mcain
|May 21
|patriot
|1
|Does Trump have us all fooled with his anti-Isl...
|May 20
|Cabbage
|24
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC