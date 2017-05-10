Changes in IT Procurement Require a Change in Culture

About five or six years ago, the state of Washington went through a significant procurement reform process to where now, Washington Technology Solutions is now exempt from procurement regulations that the rest of the state has to follow, according to CIO Michael Cockrill. At the NASCIO Midyear conference held last month in Arlington, Va., Cockrill told Government Technology that it's neither the law nor the procurement regulations that need to change, "It's actually our culture that needs to be overcome."

