Celebrating New Crystal City Multimodal Center

Arlington County Board Chair and Northern Virginia Transportation Authority member Jay Fisette, along with NVTA Chairman Martin E. Nohe, county officials and representatives from the NVTA, celebrated the completion of Arlington's new Crystal City Multimodal Center today at a ceremony outside the Crystal City Metrorail Station. Located on 18th Street South under the U.S. Route 1 bridge, the center expands bus capacity around the Metro station with the addition of four new bus bays that provide both regional and local bus service.

