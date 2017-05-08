Buchanan & Edwards to Open New Office...

Buchanan & Edwards to Open New Office in Chantilly

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Digital Post Production

The new office location will be dedicated to supporting BEs rapid, continuing growth and leadership team expansion following its April acquisition of R2C LLC. Located near a variety of federal agencies and industry partners in the Westfield area of Chantilly, BEs new office will also support its drive for strategic development in the national security sector. ?This is a key growth milestone for Buchanan & Edwards, said Dennis Kelly , president and CEO of Buchanan & Edwards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Post Production.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bovine Mon Elsie 3
Elizabeth Warren May 6 Reverend Write 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria May 5 Melissa Carol 72
News Does Trump have us all fooled with his anti-Isl... May 3 Patriotic Citizen 20
Health Care May 3 Patriotic Citizen 1
Maxine Waters is a kook @ liar May 1 Gilbert Moore 2
Maxine Waters May 1 Gilbert Moore 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,391 • Total comments across all topics: 280,895,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC