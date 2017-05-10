Bar Bao Unleashing Shochu Cocktails and Funky Asian Snacks on Clarendon May 11
East meets West tonight in Clarendon as Social Restaurant Group pulls back the curtain on Bar Bao, the street food-slinging, plum wine-cocktail mixing Asian concept the company has installed right next door to sibling Spanish restaurant and fellow newcomer, Pamplona . This marks the second opening in the bustling Arlington enclave this year for Social Restaurant Group , which also operates Provision No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone know where in McLean James Comey lives
|1 hr
|fayegordon
|1
|Bovine
|22 hr
|Bert
|4
|Foreign Aid
|22 hr
|Bert
|1
|Funding Health Care
|22 hr
|Pee wee Herman
|1
|Elizabeth Warren
|May 6
|Reverend Write
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|May 5
|Melissa Carol
|72
|Does Trump have us all fooled with his anti-Isl...
|May 3
|Patriotic Citizen
|20
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC