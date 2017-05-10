Bar Bao Unleashing Shochu Cocktails a...

Bar Bao Unleashing Shochu Cocktails and Funky Asian Snacks on Clarendon May 11

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Eater

East meets West tonight in Clarendon as Social Restaurant Group pulls back the curtain on Bar Bao, the street food-slinging, plum wine-cocktail mixing Asian concept the company has installed right next door to sibling Spanish restaurant and fellow newcomer, Pamplona . This marks the second opening in the bustling Arlington enclave this year for Social Restaurant Group , which also operates Provision No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anyone know where in McLean James Comey lives 1 hr fayegordon 1
Bovine 22 hr Bert 4
Foreign Aid 22 hr Bert 1
Funding Health Care 22 hr Pee wee Herman 1
Elizabeth Warren May 6 Reverend Write 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria May 5 Melissa Carol 72
News Does Trump have us all fooled with his anti-Isl... May 3 Patriotic Citizen 20
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,981 • Total comments across all topics: 280,935,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC