Army Navy Drive in Arlington to reopen after two suspects taken into custody
Army Navy Drive was closed in part as the chase was underway. But authorities said it is set to reopen soon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bovine
|Mon
|Elsie
|3
|Elizabeth Warren
|Sat
|Reverend Write
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|May 5
|Melissa Carol
|72
|Does Trump have us all fooled with his anti-Isl...
|May 3
|Patriotic Citizen
|20
|Health Care
|May 3
|Patriotic Citizen
|1
|Maxine Waters is a kook @ liar
|May 1
|Gilbert Moore
|2
|Maxine Waters
|May 1
|Gilbert Moore
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC