Armel, Patton to wed

Thomas and Betty Jean Armel of Little Mountain announce the engagement of their daughter, Jesse Eileen Armel of Roanoke, Va., to Marc Andrew Patton of Roanoke, Va., son of Michael and Cindy Patton of Arlington, Va. The bride-elect is the granddaughter of the late Heber and Stella Lindler and the late Lyle O. Armel and the late Barbara Armel Rieley.

