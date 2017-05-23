Armel, Patton to wed
Thomas and Betty Jean Armel of Little Mountain announce the engagement of their daughter, Jesse Eileen Armel of Roanoke, Va., to Marc Andrew Patton of Roanoke, Va., son of Michael and Cindy Patton of Arlington, Va. The bride-elect is the granddaughter of the late Heber and Stella Lindler and the late Lyle O. Armel and the late Barbara Armel Rieley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|brother sister sex (Dec '11)
|18 hr
|Non ya
|13
|Fly with safety
|Tue
|FAA
|1
|Trump Nominates Callista Gingrich As Envoy Toa
|May 22
|Geezer
|12
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|May 22
|grace s
|75
|Students walk out on Vice President
|May 22
|Jim Biggs
|2
|John Mcain
|May 21
|patriot
|1
|Does Trump have us all fooled with his anti-Isl...
|May 20
|Cabbage
|24
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC