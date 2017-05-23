Arlington to Sell Up to $185 Million ...

Arlington to Sell Up to $185 Million in Bonds in May

28 min ago Read more: The Arlington Journal

The Arlington County Board today approved the sale of Series 2017 General Obligation Public Improvement & Refunding Bonds. These are long-term bonds, approved by voters, which the County uses to finance major capital projects.

