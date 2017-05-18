Arlington officer hurt, suspect shot ...

Arlington officer hurt, suspect shot in traffic stop

Authorities say the shooting occurred about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when officers pulled over a car on Interstate 395 in the D.C. suburb of Arlington, Virginia. Police spokeswoman Ashley Savage says as officers walked to the car, the driver hit one of them with his vehicle.

