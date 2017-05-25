Anchorage Ranks 31st, Earning 3.5 "Park Benches" from the Release 2017 ParkScore
According to The Trust for Public Land's 6th annual ParkScore index, which was released today, Anchorage lands in 31st place in park systems, earning 3.5 "park benches." In first place, is the city of Minneapolis.
