American University investigating ban...

American University investigating bananas hanging from string in 'racist incident'

Monday May 1 Read more: The Washington Post

Bananas were found hanging from string "in the shape of nooses" on the campus of American University in what the school described Monday as a "racist incident" that is under investigation. The bananas were found at three locations at the private university in Washington, according to a statement from Fanta Aw, AU's interim vice president of campus life.

