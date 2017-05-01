American University investigating bananas hanging from string in 'racist incident'
Bananas were found hanging from string "in the shape of nooses" on the campus of American University in what the school described Monday as a "racist incident" that is under investigation. The bananas were found at three locations at the private university in Washington, according to a statement from Fanta Aw, AU's interim vice president of campus life.
