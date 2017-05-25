AGC launches highway workzone safety ...

AGC launches highway workzone safety campaign

Forty-four percent of highway contractors reported that motor vehicles had crashed into their construction work zones during the past year, according to the results of a new highway work zone study conducted by the Associated General Contractors of America , Arlington, Virginia. As a result, association officials launched a new national advertising and outreach campaign to urge motorists to stay alert and slow down while driving through highway work zones.

