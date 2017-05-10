AFIA Names Angela Mills and Mike Van Koevering as Members Of The Year

May 10, 2017 - The American Feed Industry Association named Angela Mills of Southern States Cooperative and Mike Van Koevering , Ph.D., of Elanco Animal Health as its Members of the Year during a ceremony at its Board of Directors dinner May 9 in Arlington, Virginia. The Member of the Year Award is presented to an AFIA member who exhibits outstanding support in achieving the organization's goals and objectives throughout the year.

