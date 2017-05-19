Admiral Admits Political Pressure Caused Him To Convict Navy SEAL Accused Of Rape

U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Patrick J. Lorge and Navy Captain Mark Olson salute to family members of Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean E. Brazas, widow Allie Marie Hasenwinkel, sister Kelly Nance, mother Patricia Brazas and father Ed Brazas Jr., during the burial of Petty Officer Brazas June 19, 2012 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. Petty Officer Brazas, a K-9 handler, was killed while being ambushed as he was helping a fellow officer into a helicopter in Panjaw'l, Afghanistan on May 30, 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.